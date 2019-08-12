Waterford deaths and funerals (August 12)

Ted O'Driscoll, Feddaun, Mount Melleray, Cappoquin, Waterford / Ballydehob, Cork

Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11.00am. followed by burial in Mount Melleray Cemetery.

Mary (Maisie) Weldon (née Hickey), 12 Rockville, Stradbally, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Monday 12th August at 12:00 noon, in The Holy Cross Church, Stradbally, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Christopher (Christy) Mullins, Abbeylands Nursing Home, Kildorrery, Cork / Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Abbeylands Nursing Home Chapel on Tuesday 13th August for Requiem Mass at 11.30 am. Burial afterwards in Kildorrery local cemetery.

MARIA LACEY (née Kirby), Penrose Court & formerly of Clonard Park, Ballybeg, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Wednesday (August 14th) in St. Paul's Church, Lisduggan, at 10.00am, followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

Koragh FULLER (née Brennan), Viewmount Park, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Maypark House Nursing Home on Monday from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St.Mary's Church, Ballygunner followed by private cremation.