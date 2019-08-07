Waterford deaths and funerals (August 8)

Teresa White, Ballycarnane woods, Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at James Falconer funeral home, Riverstown, Tramore on Wednesday the 7th of August from 5pm to 7pm . Funeral leaving from James Falconer funeral home, Riverstown, Tramore on Thursday the 8th of August at 09.00am to the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co Cork to arrive for cremation at 12 noon. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Pieta House.

EILEEN MULLIGAN (née GARRY), Ashley Park, Ardcroney, Nenagh, Tipperary / Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing a Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh this Thursday from 5 o'c with removal at 7 o'c arriving to Puckane Church at 8 o'c. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11 o'c followed by burial in Ardcroney Cemetery. "Family flowers only please".

Michael French, Boherboy, Grange, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Thursday 8th August at 11.00am in St Mary's Church, Grange. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael P. Kiely, Ballyhane, Cappoquin, Waterford / Laois

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home, Cappoquin on Friday evening from 5.00pm, followed by removal at 7.00pm to St. John The Baptist Church, Affane. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12.00 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Eileen Griffin, Slievekeale Road, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Thursday (August 8th) from 5.00pm followed by removal at 6.00pm to the Holy Family Church. Requiem Mass on Friday (August 9th) at 11.00am burial afterwards in St. Otteran's Cemetery.