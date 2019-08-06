Waterford deaths and funerals (August 7)

Patrick (Paddy) GRIFFIN, Ard na Gréine, formerly of Ballygunner, Waterford City, Waterford / Ballygunner, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Wednesday 7th August in St. Mary’s Church, Ballygunner at 12 o'clock mid-day. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations, if desired, to St. Aidan’s Unit, St. Otteran’s Hospital.

Teresa White, Ballycarnane woods, Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at James Falconer funeral home, Riverstown, Tramore on Wednesday the 7th of August from 5pm to 7pm . Funeral leaving from James Falconer funeral home, Riverstown, Tramore on Thursday the 8th of August at 09.00am to the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co Cork to arrive for cremation at 12 noon. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Pieta House.

EILEEN MULLIGAN (née GARRY), Ashley Park, Ardcroney, Nenagh, Tipperary / Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing a Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh this Thursday from 5 o'c with removal at 7 o'c arriving to Puckane Church at 8 o'c. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11 o'c followed by burial in Ardcroney Cemetery. "Family flowers only please".