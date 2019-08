Waterford deaths and funerals (August 6)

Patrick (Paddy) GRIFFIN, Ard na Gréine, formerly of Ballygunner, Waterford City, Waterford / Ballygunner, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Wednesday 7th August in St. Mary’s Church, Ballygunner at 12 o'clock mid-day. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations, if desired, to St. Aidan’s Unit, St. Otteran’s Hospital.

Maura Phelan (née Condon), Grange Cove & formerly of St. Ursula’s Terrace, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 6th August, at 12 noon in St. Mary’s Church, Ballygunner, Waterford followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private, family flowers only please.