Waterford deaths and funerals - Friday, August 2

Nicholas (Nicky) Griffin

- Morrison's Road, Waterford city

Reposing in Maypark House Nursing Home on Friday from 6-7pm with prayers at 6.30pm. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11am in the Holy Family Church followed by private cremation.

Paddy Coffey

- Lisard, Bonmahon, Waterford

Reposing at Drohan's Funeral Home, Dungarvan, on Friday, from 5-8pm with rosary at 6pm. Funeral mass on Saturday at 11am in St Anne's Church, Ballylaneen, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Margaret Bolger (née Whitty)

- Blynd Quay, Passage East, Waterford

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford on Friday from 5-8pm. Prayers at 6.30pm. Requiem mass on in St. John The Baptist Church, Crooke, Passage East, at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Crooke Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Pine Grove Day Care Centre, Passage Road.