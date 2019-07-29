Waterford deaths and funerals - July 29

Phil Kent

- Kilmacthomas, Waterford

Reposing on Wednesday (July 31) from 7-9pm at Rom Massey and Sons Funeral Home, the Civic Centre, Ballymun Road, Dublin 9 (Eircode D09 C8P5). Funeral mass on Thursday at 11am at the Church of Our Lady Queen of Heaven, Dublin Airport, followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery.

Patrick (Paddy) White

- Old Court, Kilmeaden, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, on Tuesday from 6.30-8pm. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11am in St. Nicholas' Church, Ballyduff, followed by private cremation. No flowers by request. Donations in lieu if desired to the Waterford Solas Centre.

Mary Halley (née Bowe)

- Branch Road, Tramore, Waterford

Removal from her home to Holy Cross Church Tramore on Tuesday, arriving at 7 pm. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 10am followed by burial in St. Declan's Cemetery Tramore. House private. Family flowers only.

Elizabeth (Betty) Lynch (née O'Shea)

- Sunrise Crescent and late of Bausch & Lomb, Waterford

Reposing at her granddaughter Katie's residence, 44 Roanmore Park, on Tuesday from 6-8pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Walking from Bank of Ireland, Lisduggan, on Wednesday for requiem mass at 10am in St. Paul's Church, Lisduggan. Burial afterwards in St. Otteran's Cemetery. House private at all other times please.

Kurt Berger

- The German Road, Waterford city

Reposing at the UHW chapel on Tuesday from 5-6pm. Funeral arriving at the Sacret Heart Church, The Folly, at 6.20pm. Requiem mass at 10am on Wednesday followed by interment immediately afterwards in St Marys Cemetery, Ballygunner.