Waterford deaths and funerals - July 25

Mary (Molly) Sheerin (née McGrath)

- St. Laurence's Terrace, Waterford city

Requiem mass on Thursday at 12pm, followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner.

Edmond (Teddy) O'Neill

- St. John's Park, Waterford city

Reposing in Thompson Funeral Home, Barrack Street, on Saturday from 6.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly. Requiem mass on Sunday at 12.30pm.

Beryl Forrester (née Morrissey)

- Farran Park, Waterford / Limerick

Funeral service this Saturday at 11am in Christ Church (United Methodist and Presbyterian), O'Connell Street, Limerick, followed by burial in King’s Island Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Leslie J. Dowley

- Dunmore East, Waterford/ Oak Park, Carlow / Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

He died on July 24 suddenly surrounded by his loving family. Funeral arrangements will be confirmed on Thursday evening.