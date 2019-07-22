Waterford deaths and funerals - July 22

Rosaleen (Rose) Sargent (née Daly), Abbey Glen, Cappoquin, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Monday afternoon, July 22nd, at 2 p.m. Interment afterwards in St. Declan's Cemetery, Cappoquin.

Ciarán Ó Riain, Knockalisheen, Ballymacarbry, Waterford



Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan (X35 XN79), on Tuesday afternoon, July 23rd, from 2 p.m. with removal at 7.30 p.m. to St.Laurence's Church, Fourmilewater. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, July 24th, at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Bridget (Biddy) Cullimore (née Casey), Waterford City, Waterford / Cappoquin, Waterford

Funeral Mass on Monday at 12.00 noon in St. John The Baptist Church Affane. Cremation Service will take place privately.

Sarah (Sadie) Barry (née Rockett), Waterford City, Waterford

Funeral arriving at the Holy Cross Church, Tramore for Requiem at 10am on Monday 22nd of July.

Tony Hickey, Cross, Clashmore, Waterford

Reposing at Drohan’s Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Monday 22nd July from 5:00 p.m. with Funeral Prayers at 6:45 p.m., followed by removal at 7:30 p.m. to St. Cronan’s Church, Clashmore. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 23rd July at 11:00 a.m., burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Sheila Coffey (née Barry), Havenwood Retirement Village & formerly of Viewmount & Queen Street, Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at Havenwood Retirement Village, Ballygunner, Waterford on Tuesday (July 23rd) from 7.00pm until 8.00pm with prayers at 8.00pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.00am in the Holy Cross Church, Tramore followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. No flowers please.