Waterford deaths and funerals - July 19

Billy Hogan, Abbeyglen, Cappoquin, Waterford / Lismore, Waterford

Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11.00am. Followed by burial in St. Declan’s Cemetery, Cappoquin.

John Nolan, 210 Queen St., Portlaw, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Hickey, Faha, Ring, Waterford

Lying in repose at his home Faha, Ring, Co. Waterford, (Eircode X35 EY83), on Friday evening from 4.00pm to 8.00pm, followed by funeral prayers. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11.00am in Seipéal San Nioclás, An Rinn, followed by Private Cremation Service.