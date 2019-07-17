Waterford deaths and funerals - July 18

Arthur Curry, Ballyduff, Kilmeaden, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Wednesday (July 17th) from 5.00pm followed by removal at 6.00pm to St. Nicholas' Church, Ballyduff. Requiem Mass on Thursday (July 18th) at 11.00am followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Waterford Hospice.

Walter (Wattie) Walsh, Havenwood Retirement Village & formerly of Pearse Park, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem mass on Thursday (July 18th) at 11.00am in St. Mary's Church, Ballygunner followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the R.N.L.I.

Kathleen Power (née Lucas), 3 The Terrce, Cannon Street, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm. Walking from her residence on Thursday at 12:30pm to the Holy Family Church for Mass on arrival at 1:00pm. Burial afterwards in Kilbarry Cemetery. House private Thursday morning please.

Roy FITZGERALD, Mount Suir, Gracedieu, Waterford / Butlerstown, Waterford

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford on Wednesday, July 17th, from 6pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass in Butlerstown Church on Thursday, 18th July, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Aware. House private.

Billy Hogan, Abbeyglen, Cappoquin, Waterford / Lismore, Waterford

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home, Cappoquin on Thursday evening from 5.30pm, followed by removal at 7.00pm to St. Mary’s Church, Cappoquin. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11.00am. Followed by burial in St. Declan’s Cemetery, Cappoquin.

John Nolan, 210 Queen St., Portlaw, Waterford

John will be reposing in Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Thursday, July 18th, from 4.30pm with prayers at 5.30pm with Removal at 6.30pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Portlaw. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.