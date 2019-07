Arthur Curry, Ballyduff, Kilmeaden, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Wednesday (July 17th) from 5.00pm followed by removal at 6.00pm to St. Nicholas' Church, Ballyduff. Requiem Mass on Thursday (July 18th) at 11.00am followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Waterford Hospice.