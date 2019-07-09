Waterford deaths and funerals - July 10

Patrick (Paddy) Naughton, Islandtarsney, Fenor, Waterford / Clare

Reposing at Maypark House Nursing Home, Maypark Lane, Waterford On Tuesday, July 9 from 5pm until 8pm with prayers at 6pm. Removal on Wednesday, July 10 to The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Fenor For Requiem Mass at 12 Noon Followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery Family Flowers only please Donations if desired in lieu to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland. House private, please.

Edward (Ted) Hanrahan, Clonard Park, Ballybeg, Waterford

Reposing at the University Hospital Waterford Mortuary chapel from 5pm with 6 pm on Wednesday the 10th of July. Funeral arriving at St John’s Church, Parnell Street, Waterford for 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday the 11th of July at 10am. Burial immediately afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ballygunner. House private.

Michael (Mixie) O'BRIEN, Raheen, Kilmeaden, Waterford / Mooncoin, Kilkenny

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Wednesday evening at 5pm with removal at 6pm to Church of the Sacred Heart, Dunhill. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11:30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Catherine (Kitty) DUNPHY (née Fanning), Marian Park, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home on Wednesday from 7 pm to 8 pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11 am in the Holy Family Church followed by burial in Butlerstown Cemetery.