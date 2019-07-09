Waterford deaths and funerals - July 9

Ellen (Nell) Murray (née Lonergan), Laurel Close, Cherrymount, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Tuesday (July 9) in the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly at 10.00am followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner.

Patrick (Paddy) Naughton, Islandtarsney, Fenor, Waterford / Clare

Reposing at Maypark House Nursing Home, Maypark Lane, Waterford On Tuesday, July 9 from 5pm until 8pm with prayers at 6pm. Removal on Wednesday, July 10 to The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Fenor For Requiem Mass at 12 Noon Followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery Family Flowers only please Donations if desired in lieu to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland. House private, please.

Edward (Ted) Hanrahan, Clonard Park, Ballybeg, Waterford

Reposing at the University Hospital Waterford Mortuary chapel from 5pm with 6 pm on Wednesday the 10th of July. Funeral arriving at St John’s Church, Parnell Street, Waterford for 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday the 11th of July at 10am. Burial immediately afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ballygunner. House private.