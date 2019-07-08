Waterford deaths and funerals - July 8

Michael Kiely, Kielcas, Ballinacourty, Dungarvan, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Monday morning, 8th July, at 11 a.m. in St. Laurence's Church, Ballinroad. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Jim (James) Flynn, Townview, Mallow, Cork / Ballyduff, Waterford

Reception into the Church of the Resurrection, Mallow on Monday at 12.30pmfollowed by Requiem Mass at 1pm Funeral afterwards to the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy for Service at 4pm.

Ellen (Nell) Murray (née Lonergan), Laurel Close, Cherrymount, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Monday (July 8) from 7.00pm until 8.00pm with prayers at 8.00pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (July 9) in the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly at 10.00am followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner.