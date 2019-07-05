Waterford deaths and funerals - July 6

Kevin Kenneally, Ballinagoul, Ring, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Saturday 6th July at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in The New Cemetery, Ring.

Alan Whelan, Beachmount, Tramore, Waterford

Funeral arriving at the Holy Cross Church, Tramore for Requiem Mass at 10am on Saturday the 6th of July, followed by interment immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to the Irish Blood Transfusion Service.

Michael (Ned) Hanley, Springfield, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing on Saturday, 6th July, from 4:00 p.m.with removal at 6:00 p.m. to St. Gobnait’s Church, Kilgobinet. Requiem Mass on Sunday, 7th July, at 11:00 a.m., followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Nancy Sullivan (née Byrne), Aylesbury, Belmont Road, Ferrybank, Waterford / Castletownbere, Cork / Athy, Kildare

Nancy will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Saturday 6th July from 2.30pm until 4pm. Removal on Sunday, 7th July, to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Edmond (Ned) KEANE, Mount Sion Avenue, Waterford City, Waterford

Eddie will be reposing in Hennessys Funeral Home , Johnstown on Saturday 6th July 2019 from 6 pm to 7.30 pm

Funeral Mass on Sunday 7th July at 11.30 am in Ballybricken Church followed by interment in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Tramore. Family flowers only please; donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.

JOAN Flynn (née Bowman), Mount Sion Avenue, Waterford City, Waterford



Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Monday evening from 5.00pm with removal at 6.15pm to Ballybricken Church. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10.00am followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery.