Waterford deaths and funerals - July 5

Patrick (Paddy) Cahill, Main Street, Cappoquin, Waterford

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home, Cappoquin on Thursday evening from 5.30pm, followed by removal at 7.00pm to St. Mary’s Church, Cappoquin. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11.00am followed by burial in St. Declan’s Cemetery, Cappoquin.

Kevin Kenneally, Ballinagoul, Ring, Waterford

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan, on Friday evening, 5th July, from 6.30 p.m. with removal at 8.30 p.m. to St. Nicholas' Church, Ring. Requiem Mass on Saturday 6th July at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in The New Cemetery, Ring.

Patrick (Pat) Barry, Keadue Lane, Cavan Town, Cavan / Ballyduff Upper, Waterford

Reposing at the Mc Mahon Funeral Home, Farnham Rd., Cavan (H12C821) on Thursday from 4pm, concluding with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am in the Cathedral of Saints Patrick & Felim, Cavan followed by burial in Cullies Cemetery. Family flowers only please. House private at all times.

Susan Norbury (née Power), Foyle Avenue, Avondale, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Friday July 5th at 10am, followed by burial immediately afterwards in the New Cemetery Kilbarry.

David (Dave) McGRATH, Howth Rd, Killester, Dublin / Ballinamult, Waterford

Reposing at his home in Killester this Thursday afternoon from 3pm to 5pm with removal to St Brigid’s Church, Killester, arriving for 5.30pm. Funeral will take place on Friday after 12.30pm Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Touraneena, Ballinamult, Co. Waterford to Touraneena Cemetery.

Melissa Ann Trihy, Grange, Waterford / Grange, Cork

Reposing at Egans Funeral Home, Greencloyne, Youghal, from 5pm Thursday with Prayers at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Grange, followed by Cremation at the Island Crematorium Ringaskiddy. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Marymount University Hospital and Hospice Cork.

Kathleen Fraher, Mapstown, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Thursday evening, 4th July, from 6 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. Removal on Friday morning, 5th July, at 10.15 a.m. to St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Catherine (Kitty) DENN (née Barry), Williamstown, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at University Hospital Waterford, Mortuary Chapel on Thursday, 4th July, from 6pm., followed by Removal at 7.30pm to The Sacred Heart Church, The Folly. Requiem Mass on Friday, 5th July, at 1pm. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballygunner.

Alan Whelan, Beachmount, Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at his sister’s residence Carraig Ard, Tramore on Friday the 5th of July from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving at the Holy Cross Church, Tramore for Requiem Mass at 10am on Saturday the 6th of July, followed by interment immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to the Irish Blood Transfusion Service.

Michael (Ned) Hanley, Springfield, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at Drohan’s Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Friday, 5th July, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with Rosary at 8:00 p.m. Reposing on Saturday, 6th July, from 4:00 p.m.with removal at 6:00 p.m. to St. Gobnait’s Church, Kilgobinet. Requiem Mass on Sunday, 7th July, at 11:00 a.m., followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.