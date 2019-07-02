Waterford deaths and funerals - July 3

Betty O'BRIEN (née Power), Killure Bridge Nursing Home and formerly of St. Anne's Ursuline Court, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in St. Otteran's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Killure Bridge Nursing Home.

Joan McCarthy (née Coady), Waterford Nursing Home & formerly of Shortcourse, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.00am followed by burial in St. Partick's Cemetery, Tramore, Co. Waterford. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Down Syndrome Waterford & Kilkenny.

John Finn (snr), Larchville, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.00am in St. Paul's Church, Lisduggan followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

Patrick (Paddy) Cahill, Main Street, Cappoquin, Waterford

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home, Cappoquin on Thursday evening from 5.30pm, followed by removal at 7.00pm to St. Mary’s Church, Cappoquin. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11.00am followed by burial in St. Declan’s Cemetery, Cappoquin.

Kevin Kenneally, Ballinagoul, Ring, Waterford

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan, on Friday evening, 5th July, from 6.30 p.m. with removal at 8.30 p.m. to St. Nicholas' Church, Ring. Requiem Mass on Saturday 6th July at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in The New Cemetery, Ring.

Patrick (Pat) Barry, Keadue Lane, Cavan Town, Cavan / Ballyduff Upper, Waterford

Reposing at the Mc Mahon Funeral Home, Farnham Rd., Cavan (H12C821) on Thursday from 4pm, concluding with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am in the Cathedral of Saints Patrick & Felim, Cavan followed by burial in Cullies Cemetery. Family flowers only please. House private at all times.