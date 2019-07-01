Waterford deaths and funerals - July 2

Philomena Agbapu, Convent Hill, Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at James Falconer Funeral Home, Riverstown, Tramore, Co. Waterford on Monday the 1st of July from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at the Holy Cross Church, Tramore on Tuesday the 2nd of July for Requiem Mass at 10am, followed by interment immediately afterwards in St Declan’s Cemetery, Riverstown, Tramore.

John Jackie Connolly, Ballyvalican, Portlaw, Waterford

Reposing at his residence (X91 A781) on Monday from 4.00pm until 7.00pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12.00 in St. Nicholas Church, Ballyduff followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Betty O'BRIEN (née Power), Killure Bridge Nursing Home and formerly of St. Anne's Ursuline Court, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Killure Bridge Nursing Home on Tuesday from 6.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to The Sacred Heart Church, The Folly. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in St. Otteran's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Killure Bridge Nursing Home.

Joan McCarthy (née Coady), Waterford Nursing Home & formerly of Shortcourse, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Tuesday from 5.00pm followed by removal at 6.15pm to Ballybricken Church. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.00am followed by burial in St. Partick's Cemetery, Tramore, Co. Waterford. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Down Syndrome Waterford & Kilkenny.

John Finn (snr), Larchville, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Tuesday from 7.00pm with prayers at 8.00pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.00am in St. Paul's Church, Lisduggan followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

Patrick (Paddy) Cahill, Main Street, Cappoquin, Waterford

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home, Cappoquin on Thursday evening from 5.30pm, followed by removal at 7.00pm to St. Mary’s Church, Cappoquin. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11.00am followed by burial in St. Declan’s Cemetery, Cappoquin.