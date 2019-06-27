Waterford deaths and funerals - June 28

Michael Morrissey, Villierstown, Cappoquin, Waterford / Villierstown, Waterford

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home Cappoquin on Friday evening, 28th June from, 6.00pm to 8.00pm, followed by Funeral Prayers. Funeral Mass on Saturday, 29th June, at 12.30pm in the Church of Assumption Aglish. Followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Thomas (Tommy) Power, Santry, Dublin / Waterford

Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of the Holy Child, Swords Road, Whitehall arriving at 11.15am for Funeral Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial in Balgriffin Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

Tom FULLERTON, Drumcondra, Dublin / Tramore, Waterford

Funeral Mass on Friday morning, June 28, at 10am at Corpus Christi Church, Homefarm Road, Drumcondra, followed by cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium.

Noel ALLEN, 9 Shearwater Close, Lauradell, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing in his residence on Friday evening from 6 pm with prayers at 8 pm. Removal from his residence on Saturday morning at 11.30 am walking to St. Paul's Church for Requiem Mass on arrival at 12 noon followed by private Cremation. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Waterford Hospice.

Philomena Agbapu, Convent Hill, Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at James Falconer Funeral Home, Riverstown, Tramore, Co. Waterford on Monday the 1st of July from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at the Holy Cross Church, Tramore on Tuesday the 2nd of July for Requiem Mass at 10am, followed by interment immediately afterwards in St Declan’s Cemetery, Riverstown, Tramore.