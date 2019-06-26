Waterford deaths and funerals - June 27

Michael Morrissey, Villierstown, Cappoquin, Waterford / Villierstown, Waterford

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home Cappoquin on Friday evening, 28th June from, 6.00pm to 8.00pm, followed by Funeral Prayers. Funeral Mass on Saturday, 29th June, at 12.30pm in the Church of Assumption Aglish. Followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Thomas (Tommy) Power, Santry, Dublin / Waterford

Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of the Holy Child, Swords Road, Whitehall arriving at 11.15am for Funeral Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial in Balgriffin Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

Jennifer Kelly (née Ford), 41 Priory Lawn, Ballybeg, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Thursday (June 27) at 11.00am in St. Saviour's Church, Ballybeg followed by Private Cremation. No flowers please, donations in lieu to the Alzheimer's Society.

Kathleen McDonnell, Furrigal, Westport, Mayo / Tramore, Waterford

Funeral arriving for 10am Requiem Mass on Thursday, 27 June, in the Holy Cross Church, Tramore. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Monica Howell (née Whelan), Ballincoush House, Dungarvan, Waterford

Removal on Thursday morning, 27th June, at 10.15 a.m. to St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Teresa CORCORAN (née O'DONOHUE), Killure Bridge Nursing Home and formerly of Larchville, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10am with burial afterwards in St. Declan's Cemetery, Riverstown, Tramore. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Solas Centre.

Tom FULLERTON, Drumcondra, Dublin / Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at his home from 5pm to 8pm on Thursday evening, June 27. Funeral Mass on Friday morning, June 28, at 10am at Corpus Christi Church, Homefarm Road, Drumcondra, followed by cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium.