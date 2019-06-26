Waterford deaths and funerals - June 26

Michael Morrissey, Villierstown, Cappoquin, Waterford / Villierstown, Waterford

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home Cappoquin on Friday evening, 28th June from, 6.00pm to 8.00pm, followed by Funeral Prayers. Funeral Mass on Saturday, 29th June, at 12.30pm in the Church of Assumption Aglish. Followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Tommy Roche, Ross, Rathgormack, Carrick-on-Suir, Waterford

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, June 26th, at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Karl QUINLAN, Killure Bridge Nursing Home and Morley Terrace, Gracedieu, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by Private Cremation. No flowers please, donations in lieu to Killlure Bridge Nursing Home, Waterford.

Thomas (Tommy) Power, Santry, Dublin / Waterford

Reposing at Lanigan’s Funeral Home, 21 Beaumont Road on Wednesday 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of the Holy Child, Swords Road, Whitehall arriving at 11.15am for Funeral Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial in Balgriffin Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

Michael Kirwan, Ballyboy, Kilmacthomas, Waterford

Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Anne's Church, Fews for 12 noon Requiem Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning please.

Jennifer Kelly (née Ford), 41 Priory Lawn, Ballybeg, Waterford

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday (June 26th) from 6.00pm until 8.00pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday (June 27) at 11.00am in St. Saviour's Church, Ballybeg followed by Private Cremation. No flowers please, donations in lieu to the Alzheimer's Society.

Kathleen McDonnell, Furrigal, Westport, Mayo / Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at Falconers Funeral Home, Riverstown, Tramore on Wednesday, 26 June 2019, from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving for 10am Requiem Mass on Thursday, 27 June, in the Holy Cross Church, Tramore. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Larry O'Brien, 10 Sunrise Crescent, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Wednesday (June 26th) at 10.00am in St. Paul's Church, Lisduggan followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Waterford Hospice Home Care Team.

Monica Howell (née Whelan), Ballincoush House, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan (X35 XN79) on Wednesday evening, 26th June, from 5 p.m. with Prayers at 7 p.m. Removal on Thursday morning, 27th June, at 10.15 a.m. to St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Teresa CORCORAN (née O'DONOHUE), Killure Bridge Nursing Home and formerly of Larchville, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Killure Bridge Nursing Home on Wednesday from 4pm with prayers at 5pm followed by removal at 6pm to St.Paul's Church. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10am with burial afterwards in St. Declan's Cemetery, Riverstown, Tramore. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Solas Centre.