Waterford deaths and funerals - June 25

John Stacey, Morrisson's Road, Waterford City, Waterford

Funeral Mass on Tuesday (June 25) at 10 am followed by burial in St Otterans Cemetery, Waterford.

Michael Morrissey, Villierstown, Cappoquin, Waterford / Villierstown, Waterford

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home Cappoquin on Friday evening, 28th June from, 6.00pm to 8.00pm, followed by Funeral Prayers. Funeral Mass on Saturday, 29th June, at 12.30pm in the Church of Assumption Aglish. Followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Christopher (Chris) Woolrich, Riverwood, Carrigane, Ballyduff Upper, Waterford / Conna, Cork

Funeral Service and burial at 2.00pm Tuesday in St. Michael’s Cemetery Ballyduff.

John Keane, Fahafeela, Kilmacthomas, Waterford

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, 25th June, at 11:00 a.m. in The Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Faha, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Tommy Roche, Ross, Rathgormack, Carrick-on-Suir, Waterford

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick-on-Suir on Tuesday, June 25th, from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to Rathgormack Church. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, June 26th, at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Karl QUINLAN, Killure Bridge Nursing Home and Morley Terrace, Gracedieu, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Tuesday from 4.00pm followed by removal at 6.15pm to Ballybricken Church. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by Private Cremation. No flowers please, donations in lieu to Killlure Bridge Nursing Home, Waterford.

Thomas (Tommy) Power, Santry, Dublin / Waterford

Reposing at Lanigan’s Funeral Home, 21 Beaumont Road on Wednesday 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of the Holy Child, Swords Road, Whitehall arriving at 11.15am for Funeral Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial in Balgriffin Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

Michael Kirwan, Ballyboy, Kilmacthomas, Waterford

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 3.00pm until 8.00pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Anne's Church, Fews for 12 noon Requiem Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning please.

Jennifer Kelly (née Ford), 41 Priory Lawn, Ballybeg, Waterford

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday (June 26th) from 6.00pm until 8.00pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday (June 27) at 11.00am in St. Saviour's Church, Ballybeg followed by Private Cremation. No flowers please, donations in lieu to the Alzheimer's Society.