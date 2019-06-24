Waterford deaths and funerals - June 24

John Stacey, Morrisson's Road, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street from 5pm Monday (June 24) with prayers at 6 pm followed by removal to Ballybricken Church. Funeral Mass on Tuesday (June 25) at 10 am followed by burial in St Otterans Cemetery, Waterford.

Michael Morrissey, Villierstown, Cappoquin, Waterford / Villierstown, Waterford

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home Cappoquin on Friday evening, 28th June from, 6.00pm to 8.00pm, followed by Funeral Prayers. Funeral Mass on Saturday, 29th June, at 12.30pm in the Church of Assumption Aglish. Followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Christopher (Chris) Woolrich, Riverwood, Carrigane, Ballyduff Upper, Waterford / Conna, Cork

Reposing at his home Riverwood, Carrigane (Eircode P51 Y5RS) Monday 5.00.pm. – 8.00.pm. Funeral Service and burial at 2.00pm Tuesday in St. Michael’s Cemetery Ballyduff.

Patrick (Gus) Counihan, Blenheim Heights, Dunmore Road, Waterford City, Waterford

Funeral Mass on Monday (24th of June) at 11 am in St Mary's Church, Ballygunner, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to the Waterford/Dungarvan Hospice.

Christopher Daniel Callaghan, Ballylaneen, Kilmacthomas, Waterford / Castlebar, Mayo

Removal on Monday morning, 24th June, at 11.15 a.m. to St. Anne's Church, Ballylaneen for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

John Keane, Fahafeela, Kilmacthomas, Waterford

Reposing at his residence, Fahafeela, Kilmacthomas on Monday, 24th June, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, 25th June, at 11:00 a.m. in The Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Faha, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.