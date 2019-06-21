Waterford deaths and funerals - June 22

John (Jackie) Kelly, 10 Beechwood Grove, Portlaw, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Saturday, June 22nd, at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Karl Joseph Noel KIRBY, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.30 am in The Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity, Barronstrand Street, Waterford. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Waterford Hospice.

John Stacey, Morrisson's Road, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street from 5pm Monday (June 24) with prayers at 6 pm followed by removal to Ballybricken Church. Funeral Mass on Tuesday (June 25) at 10 am followed by burial in St Otterans Cemetery, Waterford.