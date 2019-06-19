Waterford deaths and funerals - June 20

Kathleen Walsh (née Roche), Abbey Park, Clane, Kildare / Blessington, Wicklow / Kilmacow, Kilkenny / Waterford

Kathleen will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Thursday 20th June from 5.45pm followed by removal at 6.45pm to St. Senan's Church, Kilmacow. Requiem Mass on Friday, 21st June, at 12.30pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Catherine (Kathleen) Martin (née English), Late of Leamy Street, Waterford City, Waterford / Ballinasloe, Roscommon

Kathleen will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Thursday, 20th June, from 8pm until 9pm. Removal on Friday, June 21st, to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Raymond (Shiner) Sheehan, 61 Dominic’s Place, Waterford City, Waterford

Removal on Thursday Morning June 20th to Holy Family Church, Luke Wadding Street, via Griffith Place Arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am Followed by Cremation in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork at 3pm.

Noel O'Connor, Lismore Park & late of Waterford Crystal, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12.00oc followed by Private Cremation. No flowers by request donations in lieu to Waterford Hospice.

Nora Kiely, Meadowbrook, Tramore, Waterford

Requiem Mass will be at the Holy Cross Church, Tramore on Thursday the 20th June at 10am followed by interment immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

John (Jackie) Kelly, 10 Beechwood Grove, Portlaw, Waterford

John will be reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Friday, June 21st, from 5pm with prayers at 5.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Portlaw. Requiem Mass on Saturday, June 22nd, at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.