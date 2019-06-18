Waterford deaths and funerals - June 19

Mary (Maudie) Colclough (née O'Neill), Pearse Park & formerly of 5 Alley Lane, Waterford City, Waterford

Funeral Mass on Wedensday (19th of June) at 10 am followed by burial in Fenor Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Assisi House.

Kathleen Walsh (née Roche), Abbey Park, Clane, Kildare / Blessington, Wicklow / Kilmacow, Kilkenny / Waterford

Kathleen will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Thursday 20th June from 5.45pm followed by removal at 6.45pm to St. Senan's Church, Kilmacow. Requiem Mass on Friday, 21st June, at 12.30pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Catherine (Kathleen) Martin (née English), Late of Leamy Street, Waterford City, Waterford / Ballinasloe, Roscommon

Kathleen will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Thursday, 20th June, from 8pm until 9pm. Removal on Friday, June 21st, to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Raymond (Shiner) Sheehan, 61 Dominic’s Place, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at his Residence on Wednesday, June 19th from 4pm with Prayers at 7pm, Removal on Thursday Morning June 20th to Holy Family Church, Luke Wadding Street, via Griffith Place Arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am Followed by Cremation in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork at 3pm.

Noel O'Connor, Lismore Park & late of Waterford Crystal, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Wednesday (June 19th) from 5.00pm followed by removal at 6.00pm to St. Paul's Church, Lisduggan. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12.00oc followed by Private Cremation. No flowers by request donations in lieu to Waterford Hospice.

Nora Kiely, Meadowbrook, Tramore, Waterford

Requiem Mass will be at the Holy Cross Church, Tramore on Thursday the 20th June at 10am followed by interment immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.