Waterford deaths and funerals - June 15

Edeltraud Traudl Rockett, Bishopstown, Clonea, Waterford

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick on Suir on Friday 14th of June from 5pm to 6.30pm Funeral Mass in Clonea Power at 11am on Saturday the 15th of June followed by burial in Mothel Cemetery.

Noel Kiely, Church road, Tramore, Waterford

Funeral arriving at the Holy Cross Church Tramore for Requiem Mass on Saturday the 15th of June at 10am followed by interment immediately afterwards in adjacent cemetery.

Mary Ryan, Closegate & formerly of Clonard Park & Connolly Place, Waterford City, Waterford

Walking from Thompson’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Saturday (June 15th) at 10.30am to the Holy Family Church for Mass on arrival at 11.00am, burial afterwards in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

Bridget (Cissie) Sheahan (née Howard), Woodlawn Grove, Waterford City, Waterford / Ennis, Clare

Funeral Mass on Saturday, the 15th of June, at 10.30 am in the Convent Chapel, Waterford followed by burial at Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery, Limerick immediately afterwards. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Little Sisters of the Poor.

Deirdre Quane, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin / Newtown, Waterford

A Humanist Ceremony to celebrate Deirdre's life will take place on Saturday (15th June) at 10am in the Victorian Chapel, Mt. Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, D6W. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

Thomas (Tom) Parker, Ballyarthur, Fermoy, Cork / Touraneena, Waterford

Reposing at Ronayne’s Funeral Home, Fermoy, Saturday 15th June 5.00pm. – 7.00pm. Private funeral service later. No flowers please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Marymount Hospice.

William (Liam) Hurton, Carrigeen, Rathmeaden, Kilmacthomas, Waterford

Requeium Mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Catherine (Kathleen) McDonald (née Power), Carechoice, Dungarvan, Waterford / Kilmacthomas, Waterford

Removal to St. Anne’s Church, Ballylaneen for Requiem Mass at 10am, Saturday, June 15th, with burial afterwards in Lisdoonan Cemetery, Co. Monaghan.

Mary (Maudie) Colclough (née O'Neill), Pearse Park & formerly of 5 Alley Lane, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Tuesday (18th of June) at 5pm with removal at 6.15 pm to Ballybricken Church. Funeral Mass on Wedensday (19th of June) at 10 am followed by burial in Fenor Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Assisi House.