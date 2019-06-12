Waterford deaths and funerals - June 13

Mary Whelan (née Gregory), Ballydecane, Glencairn, Lismore, Waterford / Tallow, Waterford

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home, Tallow on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm, followed by removal at 7.00pm to the Church of Immaculate Conception Tallow. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11.00am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Torpey (née Murray), London, Uk & Late of Upper Yellow Road, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at University Hospital Waterford On Wednesday, June 12th evening from 6:30pm until 8:30pm with prayers at 7.30pm Funeral arriving at Holy Family Church, Luke Wadding Street on Thursday morning June 13th For Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial immediately afterwards in St. Otteran’s Cemetery, Ballinaneeshagh.

Breda Cleary (née Ennis), Lismore Park & formerly of Roches Street, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Wednesday from 5.00pm followed by removal at 6.15pm to St. Paul's Church. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.00am followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Waterford Hospice.

Edeltraud Traudl Rockett, Bishopstown, Clonea, Waterford

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick on Suir on Friday 14th of June from 5pm to 6.30pm Funeral Mass in Clonea Power at 11am on Saturday the 15th of June followed by burial in Mothel Cemetery.

Sean Purcell, Marymount, Ferrybank, Waterford / Mooncoin, Kilkenny

Sean will be reposing in Mooncoin Residential Care Centre on Wednesday, 12th June, from 6.30pm until 7.30pm. Removal on Thursday, 13th June, to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Power, Marine Drive, Tramore, Waterford

Funeral arriving at the Holy Cross Church, Tramore on Friday the 14th of June for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by interment immediately afterwards in adjacent Saint Patrick's Cemetery.

Margaret Costin (née O' Grady), Mweelnahorna, Ring, Waterford

Reposing at Dungarvan Community Hospital Chapel on Wednesday evening, 12th June, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with Prayers at 6.30 p.m. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Thursday 13th June in St. Nicholas' Church, Ring. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Peter Cahill, Shanakill, Aglish, Waterford

Funeral Service will take place in France. Memorial Service will be offered here. Date to be confirmed.

Thomas (Tom) Beecher, Knocknamuck, Glencairn, Tallow, Waterford / Lismore, Waterford

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home, Tallow on Thursday evening from 5.00pm, followed by removal at 7.00pm to the Church of Immaculate Conception, Tallow. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11.00am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Maurice Connolly, New Ross, Wexford / Kilkenny / Waterford

Reposing at his residence from 3pm tomorrow, Thursday, 13th June, concluding with rosary at 8pm. Funeral to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Cushinstown for 11am Requiem Mass on Friday, 14th June, followed by a family Cremation service in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork at 4pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

Noel Kiely, Church road, Tramore, Waterford

Funeral arriving at the Holy Cross Church Tramore for Requiem Mass on Saturday the 15th of June at 10am followed by interment immediately afterwards in adjacent cemetery.