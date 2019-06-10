Waterford deaths and funerals - June 11

Carey Montgomery, Hazelwood, Cairdeas, Brothers of Charity, Belmont, Ferrybank, Waterford

Cremation will take place in the Island Crematorium, Cork on Tuesday (June 11) at 12.00.

Patrick Bray, Lios An Oir, Lismore, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Tuesday (June 11th) at 11am followed by burial in Saint Carthage's Cemetery, Lismore.

Marie Mills (née Quinn), Marine Drive, Tramore, Waterford

Funeral arriving at The Holy Cross Church , Tramore for Requiem Mass at 10am on Tuesday the 11th of June followed by interment immediately afterwards in Saint Declan’s cemetery Riverstown, Tramore.

Johannah (Joanie) Quirke, Ballyheaphy, Araglen, Waterford

Funeral Mass on arrival at 11am, followed by burial in St. Michael's Cemetery, Ballyduff.

Veronica O'BRIEN (née Hogan), Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 1pm in The Holy Family Church with burial afterwards in St. Otteran's Cemetery, Ballinaneeshagh.

Bernadette (Bernie) Dempsey, Bayview, Riverstown, Tramore, Waterford

Funeral arriving at St Pauls Church, Lisduggan for Requiem Mass on Tuesday 11th of June at 10am followed by interment immediately afterwards in St Declan’s Cemetery, Riverstown, Tramore, Co Waterford.

Johanna (Joanie) Quirke (née Fitzgibbons), Ballyheaphy, Araglen, Waterford

Reposing at her residence on Monday (June 10th) with rosary at 8pm and Tuesday (June 11th). Removal on Wednesday, (June 12th) at 10am to St. Michael's Church, Ballyduff. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11am, followed by burial in St. Michael's Cemetery, Ballyduff.

Mary Whelan (née Gregory), Ballydecane, Glencairn, Lismore, Waterford / Tallow, Waterford

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home, Tallow on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm, followed by removal at 7.00pm to the Church of Immaculate Conception Tallow. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11.00am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Torpey (née Murray), London, Uk & Late of Upper Yellow Road, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at University Hospital Waterford On Wednesday June 12th evening from 6:30pm until 8:30pm with prayers at 7.30pm Funeral arriving at Holy Family Church, Luke Wadding Street on Thursday morning June 13th For Requiem Mass at 11am Followed by burial immediately afterwards in St. Otteran’s Cemetery, Ballinaneeshagh.

Breda Cleary (née Ennis), Lismore Park & formerly of Roches Street, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Wednesday from 5.00pm followed by removal at 6.15pm to St. Paul's Church. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.00am followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Waterford Hospice.