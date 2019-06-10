Waterford deaths and funerals - June 10

Carey Montgomery, Hazelwood, Cairdeas, Brothers of Charity, Belmont, Ferrybank, Waterford

Reposing at Hazelwood, Brothers of Charity, Belmont, Ferrybank, Waterford on Monday (June 10) from 12.00oc until 4.00oc with prayers at 3.30pm. Cremation will take place in the Island Crematorium, Cork on Tuesday (June 11) at 12.00.

Mary Vlaanderen (née D'Alton), Tarrs Bridge, Dungarvan, Waterford

Passed away peacefully in the South of France on May 22nd. Requiem Mass will take place in St. Laurence’s Church, Ballinroad on Monday, June 10th, at 11am followed by burial of ashes in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick Bray, Lios An Oir, Lismore, Waterford

Funeral arriving at Saint Carthage's Church, Lismore on Monday (June 10th) at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (June 11th) at 11am followed by burial in Saint Carthage's Cemetery, Lismore.

Marie Mills (née Quinn), Marine Drive, Tramore, Waterford

Funeral arriving at The Holy Cross Church , Tramore for Requiem Mass at 10am on Tuesday the 11th of June followed by interment immediately afterwards in Saint Declan’s cemetery Riverstown, Tramore.

Johannah (Joanie) Quirke, Ballyheaphy, Araglen, Waterford

Reposing at her residence. Rosary on Monday, June 10th, at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday, June 12th, at 10am to St. Michael's Church, Ballyduff. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11am, followed by burial in St. Michael's Cemetery, Ballyduff.

Claire Power, Newtown lodge, Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at James Falconer Funeral home, Riverstown, Tramore on Monday the 10th of June from 11am to 12 noon. Her family will later in the day accompany her to The Island Crematorium, in Cork for cremation in accordance with her wishes.

Veronica O'BRIEN (née Hogan), Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at her residence on Monday from 6pm to 8pm. House private at all other times. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 1pm in The Holy Family Church with burial afterwards in St. Otteran's Cemetery, Ballinaneeshagh.

Helen Hanrahan (née Long), 12 Spring Garden Alley, Waterford City, Waterford / Portlaw, Waterford

Removal on Monday, June 10th, at 10am to St. Patrick's Church, Portlaw, for Requiem Mass on arrival at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral home private on Monday morning, please.

Bernadette (Bernie) Dempsey, Bayview, Riverstown, Tramore, Waterford

Funeral arriving at St Pauls Church, Lisduggan for Requiem Mass on Tuesday 11th of June at 10am followed by interment immediately afterwards in St Declan’s Cemetery , Riverstown , Tramore , Co Waterford.