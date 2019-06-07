Waterford deaths and funerals - June 7

Carey Montgomery, Hazelwood, Cairdeas, Brothers of Charity, Belmont, Ferrybank, Waterford

Reposing at Hazelwood, Brothers of Charity, Belmont, Ferrybank, Waterford on Monday (June 10) from 12.00oc until 4.00oc with prayers at 3.30pm. Cremation will take place in the Island Crematorium, Cork on Tuesday (June 11) at 12.00.

Kathleen Flynn (née Kelly), Lower Grange, formerly of the Lower Yellow Road, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Havenwood Retirement Village on Thursday, 6th June, from 6pm. to 8pm. Removal on Friday, 7th June ,at 9.20am. to The Sacred Heart Church, The Folly via Lower Grange for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballygunner. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Dunmore East Lifeboat and The Waterford Stroke Club.

Linda O'Mara, Springfield, Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at her home in Springmount on Friday the 7th of June from 7pm to 9pm. Funeral service at 11am on Saturday the 8th June at Christ Church , Tramore followed by cremation in The Island crematorium Ringaskiddy, Co Cork . Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Waterford Hospice.

Rita McCarthy (née Power), Kilmacthomas, Waterford / Bonmahon, Waterford

Funeral Mass tomorrow, Friday, June 7th, at 12 noon in the Convent Church, Kilmacthomas with burial afterwards in Our Lady of Mercy Cemetery, Kilmacthomas.

Rev. Fr. CANICE Mc GUINN, formerly of, Ferrybank, Waterford

Requiem Mass at 12 noon in St. Matthew's Church Allerton, on the 12th of June 2019, followed by interment in Wilsden Cemetery. Memorial Mass will take place at 2 o'clock in St. Kieran's Church Tullaherin, on the 29th of June 2019.

Geoffrey Kiersey, Scrahan, Kilmacthomas, Waterford

Reposing at his residence tomorrow Friday from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving at All Saints Church, Newtown, Kilmacthomas for Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 9.30am followed by cremation in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork.

Maurice FitzGerald, The Orchard, Ballygunner, Waterford



Reposing at his home on Friday, June 7 from 5pm to 7pm. House private at other times please. Remembrance service on Sunday, June 9 at 2pm in Woodlands Hotel, Dunmore Road, Waterford following private cremation.