Waterford deaths and funerals - June 4
Waterford deaths and funerals
Joseph Moroney, Chapel Street, Tallow, Waterford / Conna, Cork
Reposing on Tuesday evening, June 4th from 5.00pm, followed by removal at 7.00pm to the Church of Immaculate Conception Tallow. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, June 5th at 11.00am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.
Margaret Flynn (née Nunan), Fermoy, Cork / Kilfinane, Limerick / Stradbally, Waterford
Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 1.30pm. Funeral afterwards to Stradbally, Co. Waterford arriving 3.30.pm.
Thomas (Buddy) Bolger, Tullyvarraga Crescent, Shannon, Clare / Ferrybank, Waterford
Funeral mass Tuesday (4th June) at 11:30am followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium.
Pat Corbett, Lismore, Waterford / Clogheen, Tipperary
Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Carthage's Cemetery, Lismore.
Mary Geoghegan (née O'Neill), Seemacudda, Ballysaggart, Waterford
Requiem mass on Thursday (June 6th) at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery. House private please.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on