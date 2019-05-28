Waterford deaths and funerals - May 29

PATRICIA COX (née White), Gracedieu, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10am followed by burial in Butlerstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the charity of your choice.

Danny Moore, Ballinamuck, Dungarvan, Waterford

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, 29th May, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan, followed by Cremation in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.

Joan Carroll (née Cleary), 197 Hennessy's Road, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.00am in The Holy Family Church, Luke Wadding Street, followed by burial in Killea Cemetery, Dunmore East, Co. Waterford.

Joseph Walsh, Bernards Place, Waterford City, Waterford

Funeral being received at St. Paul's Church, Lisduggan at 11.15am on Wednesday the 29th of May for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by interment immediately afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballygunner, Waterford.

Margaret (Margo) O'NEILL, 11 Abbeylawn, Rathculiheen, Ferrybank, Waterford / Enniscorthy, Wexford

Reposing at her brother Joseph's residence Chapel, Clonroche (EIRCODE Y21 AO21), on Wednesday 29th from 12 noon to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in St. Clement’s Church, Cloughbawn. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House Private Thursday morning please.

Anne Whelan, Holy Ghost Residential Home & formerly of Dominick Place, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Thursday from 5.15pm followed by removal at 6.15pm to Ballybricken Church. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10.00am followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

Ellen (Elsie) Carroll (née Quilty), Manor Lawn and formerly of the Mayor's Walk, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Wednesday from 5.00pm followed by removal at 6.00pm to St. Paul's Church. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.00am followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Friends of St. Patrick's Hospital.