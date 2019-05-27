Waterford deaths and funerals - May 27

Maria Fitzearld (née Maguire), Kilcohan Park, & late of Slievekeale Road, Waterford City, Waterford

SR. DOLORES WALL, Cork City, Cork / Ballymacarberry, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Monday (27th) at 12.00 noon, funeral afterwards to Convent Cemetery.

Josephine Morrisson (née Mills), Moore Hill, Tallow, Waterford

Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11.00am. Followed by Burial in Tallow Cemetery.

Walter HALLY (M.V.B., M.R.C.V.S), Roscommon Town, Roscommon / Waterford

Mass of the Resurrection on Monday at 11.30 o’c. Burial afterwards in St Coman’s Cemetery.

Josephine (Jossie) Cody (née Roche), Rockenham, Ferrybank, Waterford / Slieverue, Kilkenny

Removal on Monday, 27th May, to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

DECLAN CLANCY, Leoville, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner, Waterford.

David (Dave) Hearne, Quarrymount Lodge, Johnshill, Waterford

Reposing at his residence on Monday 27th May from 2pm-10pm. Removal on Tuesday 28th to Our Lady Star of the Sea church Duncannon, Co Wexford for funeral mass at 2pm, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning.

Michael Hayes, Mayfield, Portlaw, Waterford

Reposing at his residence Monday evening, 27th of May, from 4 pm to 8 pm, with prayers at 6pm. Removal on Tuesday morning, the 28th of May, at 10.30 am to St. Patrick's Church, Portlaw for requiem Mass on arrival at 11 am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning please.

Maria Fitzgerald (née Maguire), Kilcohan Park, and late of Slievekeale Road, Waterford City, Waterford

Private cremation on Monday. No flowers please, Donations, if desired, in lieu to the ISPCA.

PATRICIA COX (née White), Gracedieu, Waterford

Reposing in Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, on Tuesday from 5pm followed by removal at 6:15 pm to Ballybricken Church. Requiuem Mass on Wednesday at 10am followed by burial in Butlerstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the charity of your choice.