Waterford deaths and funerals - May 24

Poppy Stubbs (née Power), Main Street, Tramore, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Friday (May 24th) at 10.00am in the Holy Cross Church, Tramore followed by buiral in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Waterford Hospice.

Christopher DeCourcey, Ard-na-Greine, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass in The Holy Family Church, Luke Wadding Street, Waterford on Friday 24th May at 11.00am followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

Catherine Hannon (née Brett), Skeard, Kilmacow, Kilkenny / Waterford

Reposing on Friday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 6.00pm until 8.00pm. Arriving on Saturday at St. Senan’s Church, Kilmacow for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Burial after in adjoining cemetery.

Derry Griffin, Kenure Avenue, Powerscourt, Waterford / Piltown, Kilkenny

Derry will be reposing in Powers Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Saturday 25th May from 3pm until 5pm, removal on Sunday 26th May to the Church of The Assumption, Piltown arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care c/o Powers Funeral Directors, Ferrybank.