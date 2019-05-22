Waterford deaths and funerals - May 23

Michael O'SULLIVAN, Farran Park and formerly of 60 John Street, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.30am with burial afterwards in St.Otteran's Cemetery, Ballinaneeshagh.

Michael Trihy, Glasheen, Cork / Waterford

Requiem Mass at 11.00am on (Thursday). Funeral afterwards to St. James’ Cemetery, Chetwynd. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Marymount Hospice.