Waterford deaths and funerals - May 23
Michael O'SULLIVAN, Farran Park and formerly of 60 John Street, Waterford City, Waterford
Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.30am with burial afterwards in St.Otteran's Cemetery, Ballinaneeshagh.
Michael Trihy, Glasheen, Cork / Waterford
Requiem Mass at 11.00am on (Thursday). Funeral afterwards to St. James’ Cemetery, Chetwynd. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Marymount Hospice.
