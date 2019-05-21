Waterford deaths and funerals - May 22

Michael O'SULLIVAN, Farran Park and formerly of 60 John Street, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing in Hennessy's Funeral Home Johnstown on Wednesday from 5pm with removal at 6.15pm to St.Joseph & St.Benildus Church, Newtown. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.30am with burial afterwards in St.Otteran's Cemetery, Ballinaneeshagh.

Edward (Eddie) Hartley, Kilmurry, Slieverue, Kilkenny / Ferrybank, Waterford / Castlebridge, Wexford

Requiem Mass on Wednesday 22nd May at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Trihy, Glasheen, Cork / Waterford

Lying in repose at the Wilton Funeral Home, Sarsfield Road of Jerh. O’Connor Ltd. Removal at 6.00pm on (Wednesday) evening to St. Joseph’s S.M.A Church, Wilton. Requiem Mass at 11.00am on (Thursday). Funeral afterwards to St. James’ Cemetery, Chetwynd. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Marymount Hospice.