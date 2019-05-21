Waterford deaths and funerals - May 21

David O'Brien, Ballyshunnock, Kilmacthomas, Waterford

Removal on Tuesday morning at 11.30am to All Saints Church Newtown, Kilmacthomas, for requiem Mass on arrival at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Theresa Kearns (née Burke), Abbeyview, Boola, Melleray, Cappoquin, Waterford

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in St. John the Baptist Church, Affane, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen Keane, Ballyvoile, Stradbally, Waterford

Funeral Mass on Tuesday 21st May at 11:30 a.m. in The Holy Cross Church, Stradbally, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Paddy Power, Kilmurray, Dungarvan and formerly of Mitchel St., Dungarvan, Waterford

Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning, 21st May, in St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael O'SULLIVAN, Farran Park and formerly of 60 John Street, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing in Hennessy's Funeral Home Johnstown on Wednesday from 5pm with removal at 6.15pm to St.Joseph & St.Benildus Church, Newtown. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.30am with burial afterwards in St.Otteran's Cemetery, Ballinaneeshagh.

Edward (Eddie) Hartley, Kilmurry, Slieverue, Kilkenny / Ferrybank, Waterford / Castlebridge, Wexford

Eddie will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Tuesday, 21st May, from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Slieverue, Requiem Mass on Wednesday 22nd May at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.