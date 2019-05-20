Waterford deaths and funerals - May 20

Anna Scanlon (née Henderson), Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 pm with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Brendan (Ben) O'Donnell, Grenan, Kilmacthomas, Waterford

Removal from his residence on Monday morning at 10.30am to All Saints Church, Newtown, Kilmacthomas for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Monday morning. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Waterford Animal Rescue Centre.

David O'Brien, Ballyshunnock, Kilmacthomas, Waterford

Davy will lie in repose at his residence on Monday the 20th of May, from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 11.30am to All Saints Church Newtown, Kilmacthomas, for requiem Mass on arrival at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Theresa Kearns (née Burke), Abbeyview, Boola, Melleray, Cappoquin, Waterford

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home Cappoquin on Monday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm, followed by funeral prayers. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in St. John the Baptist Church, Affane, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen Keane, Ballyvoile, Stradbally, Waterford

Reposing at Drohan’s Funeral Home Dungarvan, on Monday 20th May, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with Rosary at 6:00 p.m. Funeral Mass on Tuesday 21st May at 11:30 a.m. in The Holy Cross Church, Stradbally, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Richard (Dick) Ryan, Shillelagh, Wicklow / Dungarvan, Waterford

Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Shillelagh, on Monday for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in Ballygunner Cemetery, Co. Waterford, arriving at 3pm, approx.

Paddy Power, Kilmurray, Dungarvan and formerly of Mitchel St., Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at his home in Kilmurray (X35 X940) on Monday evening, 20th May, from 5 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning, 21st May, in St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael O'SULLIVAN, Farran Park and formerly of 60 John Street, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing in Hennessy's Funeral Home Johnstown on Wednesday from 5pm with removal at 6.15pm to St.Joseph & St.Benildus Church, Newtown. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.30am with burial afterwards in St.Otteran's Cemetery, Ballinaneeshagh.