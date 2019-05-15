Waterford deaths and funerals - May 16

Margaret Treacy (née Henley), West Street, Tallow, Waterford

Reposing on Thursday from 12.00noon followed by Removal at 1.00pm to the Island Crematorium Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork for Cremation Service at 3.00pm.

Margaret Morrissey, St. Joseph's Road, Portumna, Galway / Dungarvan, Waterford

Funeral Cortège to arrive at St Brigid’s Church Thursday 16th for Requiem Mass at 11oc with funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery.

John Whelan, Kilnagrange, Kilmacthomas, Waterford

Funeral Mass on Thursday 16th May at 2:00 p.m. in St. Anne’s Church, Fews, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Bridget Kirwan (née Dee), Ballinroad, Dungarvan, Waterford

Funeral Mass on Thursday 16th May at 11:00 a.m. in St. Laurence’s Church, Ballinroad, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Dan Holden, Chestnut Drive, Viewmount, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10:30 am followed by burial in Dunhill Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Joseph & St. Benildus Church Fund. House private please.

Aushie (Anastatia) Corbett (née Mason), Hillview, Stradbally, Waterford

Funeral Mass on Thursday, 16th May, at 2:00 p.m. in The Holy Cross Church, Stradbally, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Teresa Ryan (née McCarthy), Homeville, Tallow, Waterford

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons, Tallow on Friday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm, followed by Funeral Prayers. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11.00am in the Church of Immaculate Conception, Tallow, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Sean Lenihan, Riverview, Villierstown, Waterford / Mullingar, Westmeath

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home, Cappoquin on Thursday evening from 5.30pm, followed by removal at 7.30pm to the Church of Assumption, Aglish. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11.00am followed by Private Cremation.