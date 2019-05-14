Waterford deaths and funerals - May 15

Denis SULLIVAN, 96 Rochfort Manor, Graiguecullen, Carlow / Tullow, Carlow / Stillorgan, Dublin / Dungarvan, Waterford

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10am in St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium for service at 1pm.

Margaret Treacy (née Henley), West Street, Tallow, Waterford

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home, Tallow on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm followed by funeral prayers. Reposing on Thursday from 12.00noon followed by Removal at 1.00pm to the Island Crematorium Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork for Cremation Service at 3.00pm.

Rita McAvinue (née Darcy), Havenwood Retirement Village & The Sycamores, Dunmore Road, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12.00am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Lynch, Graigue More, Modeligo and formerly Glenpatrick, Kilsheelan, Dungarvan, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Wednesday 15th May at 12:00 noon in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Modeligo, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael (Mick) Heffernan, Marian Park, Waterford City, Waterford / Glenmore, Kilkenny

Removal on Wednesday, 15th May to the Holy Family Church, Luke Wadding St. arriving for Requiem Mass at 12:30pm, followed by burial immediately afterwards in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

Vera Barry (née Coughlan), 84 Hawthorn Drive, Hillview, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.00am in Ballybricken Church followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Margaret Morrissey, St. Joseph's Road, Portumna, Galway / Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at her residence in Portumna Wednesday 15th from 5oc to 7oc. Funeral Cortège to arrive at St Brigid’s Church Thursday 16th for Requiem Mass at 11oc with funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery.

Matty Morrissey, Main Road, Ballyshunnock, Kilmacthomas, Waterford

Removal on Wednesday morning, 15th May, at 11.15 a.m. to All Saints Church, Newtown, Kilmacthomas for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.