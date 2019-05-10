Waterford deaths and funerals - May 10

Kitty KIRWAN (née Hahesy), Kilcanavee, Kilmacthomas, Clonea, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11 am in Clonea Parish Church, Waterford followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Phyllis Gibson (née Browne), Mountain View House, Doirebeag, O'Connell St., Dungarvan, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Friday, 10th May, at 11:00 a.m. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Aleksander Dobrosielski, Churchtown Hill, Windgap, Carrick-on-Suir, Waterford

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick-on-Suir on Thursday evening from 4.30pm followed by removal at 5.30pm to St. Nicholas' Church, Carrick-on-Suir for Funeral Mass at 6pm followed by private cremation on Friday.

Kieran CUMMINS, Kilcohan Park, Waterford City, Waterford

Removal on Friday, May 10th, to The Sacred Heart Church, The Folly, for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballygunner.

Shamie (Major) Coad, Lismore Park, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Friday at 12.00 noon in St. Paul's Church, Lisduggan followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner.

Joan Power (née Quinlan), Chapel Street, Lismore, Waterford

Burial of ashes on Friday (May 10th) at 2pm in Saint Carthage's Cemetery, Lismore.

Sandra Kenneally (née O'Grady), 11 Monet Court, Norwood, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at her residence on Friday May 10th from 4pm to 8pm, with Prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday May 11th to the Holy Family Church, Luke Wadding St, walking from Griffith Place, for Requiem Mass at 1:30pm, followed by burial immediately afterwards in Kilbarry Cemetery.

Mary Hennessy (née Tubbritt), Griffith Place & Havenwood Retirement Village, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing in Havenwood Retirement Village on Saturday from 6 pm to 8 pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday in the Holy Family Church at 11 am, followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

James (Browner) Browne, St. John's Park, Waterford City, Waterford / Wexford Town, Wexford

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Saturday from 7pm to 8.30pm. Requiem Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly on Monday at 10am followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Waterford Hospice.