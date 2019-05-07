Waterford deaths and funerals - May 7

JAMES (JIMMY) McCarthy, 41 Cluain-A-Laoi Drive, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11 am in The Holy Family Church followed by Private Cremation. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Waterford River Rescue. House private at all other times please.

Mary Lynch (née Tobin), Ballinahassery North, Ballinacourty, Dungarvan, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Monday morning, 6th May at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Liam Kirby, Coolydoody, Ballyduff Upper, Waterford

Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11.00am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Margaret (Mag) Burke (née Hurley), Moneygorm, Cappoquin, Waterford / Ring, Waterford

Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon in St. John the Baptist Church, Affane followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Richard Golds, Dunhill, Waterford

Requiem mass on Monday at 12.00 noon in Dunhill Church followed by Private Cremation. No flowers by request donations in lieu to Waterford Hospice.

Jean O'BRIEN (née Casey), 6 Doneraile Court, Priests Road, Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday (May 7th) from 6.00pm unitil 8.00pm. House private at all other times. Requiem Mass on Wednesday (May 8th) in the Holy Cross Church, Tramore at 10.00am followed by burial in St. Declan's Cemetery, Riverstown, Tramore. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Waterford Hospice Palliative Home Care Team.

Annie (Gong Gong) Molloy (née O’Rourke), Ballymabin, Dunmore East, Waterford

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford on Wednesday, 8th May, from 5.30 to 7pm. Removal on Thursday, 9th May, at 11.30am to Holy Cross Church Killea, Dunmore East for Requiem Mass at 12 o’clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Patricia (Patti) Harte, Barrett Court, Waterford City, Waterford / Woodstown, Waterford

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford on Tuesday, 7th May, from 5pm followed by removal at 6pm to Holy Cross Church Killea, Dunmore East. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 8th May, at 11am. Private cremation to follow. No flowers by request.

Madeline Coughlan (née Punch), Shanakill, Rathgormack, Waterford

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick-on-Suir, on Monday May 6th, from 6pm, followed by removal at 7.30pm to Rathgormack Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, May 7th, at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to St. Brigid's Hospital, Carrick-on-Suir.

Joe Conway Snr., Mary St., Dungarvan, Waterford / Cappoquin, Waterford

Removal on Monday morning, 6th May, at 10.15 a.m. to St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Eileen Shead (née Crotty), Congress Villas, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan, on Tuesday evening, 7th May, from 4.30 p.m. with removal at 6.30 p.m. to St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning, 8th May, at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.