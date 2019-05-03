DEATHS
Waterford deaths and funerals -Friday, May 3
James (Jimmy) McCarthy
- 41 Cluain-A-Laoi Drive, Waterford city
Reposing at his residence on Sunday from 2-6pm. Requiem mass on Monday at 11am in The Holy Family Church, followed by private cremation. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Waterford River Rescue. House private at all other times please.
Breda Farrell (née O'Neill)
- Marian Terrace, Ballyduff Upper, Waterford
Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home, Greencloyne, Youghal, County Cork, on Friday from 6.30pm with rosary at 8pm. Arriving in St Michael's Church, Ballyduff Upper, on Saturday for mass at 3pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
John (Don) Duggan
- Plunkett Road, Kingsmeadow, Waterford
Don will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Saturday from 2.30-4.30pm. Removal on Sunday to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank, arriving for requiem mass at 11.30am, followed by private cremation. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Waterford Palliative Care.
Liam Kirby
- Coolydoody, Ballyduff Upper, Waterford
Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh and Sons Funeral Home, Tallow. Rosary on Saturday at 7.30pm. Reposing on Sunday from 5pm, followed by removal at 7pm to the Church of Immaculate Conception, Tallow. Funeral mass on Monday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.
