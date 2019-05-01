Waterford deaths and funerals - May 2

Jacqui Lucas, Dooradoyle, Limerick / Cappoquin, Waterford

Memorial Service will take place for Jacqui in Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home, Cappoquin on Saturday, 4th May 2019, at 2.00pm.

Johnny Elliott, 203 Larchville, Waterford City, Waterford / Passage East, Waterford

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday (May 1) from 7.00pm with prayers at 9.00pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday (May 2) at 12.00 noon in Crooke Church, Passage East, Co. Waterford followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner, Waterford.

Mary Smyth (née Flynn), Celbridge, Kildare / Dungarvan, Waterford

Removal from Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Thursday morning (2nd. May) arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.00am followed by burial in Palmerstown cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to NCBI.

Gabriel P. (Gay) Liston, ‘Alverna’, Douglas Road, Cork City, Cork / Waterford

Reposing on Thursday at Donnacha Doyle & Son’s Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow, County Kilkenny (X91 C962) from 5.00pm until 7.00pm. Arriving on Friday at The Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Ballinlough, Cork for requiem mass at 10.00am. Followed by cremation at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork. No flowers please. Donations in lieu to a charity of your choice.

William (Willie) O'BRIEN, Manor Lawn, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing in Havenwood Retirement Village on Thursday from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm. Removal on Friday at 10:30 am from Havenwood Retirement Village to St. Mary's Church, Ballygunner for Requiem Mass on arrival at 11:00 am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Caroline Hearne, 50 Tramore Heights, Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at her residence on Friday (May 3rd) from 5 pm to 8 pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10 am in the Holy Cross Church, Tramore followed by burial in St. Declan's Cemetery, Riverstown, Tramore.





