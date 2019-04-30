Waterford deaths and funerals - May 1

Jacqui Lucas, Dooradoyle, Limerick / Cappoquin, Waterford

Memorial Service will take place for Jacqui in Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home, Cappoquin on Saturday, 4th May 2019, at 2.00pm.

Johnny Elliott, 203 Larchville, Waterford City, Waterford / Passage East, Waterford

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday (May 1) from 7.00pm with prayers at 9.00pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday (May 2) at 12.00 noon in Crooke Church, Passage East, Co. Waterford followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner, Waterford.

Mary Smyth (née Flynn), Celbridge, Kildare / Dungarvan, Waterford

Removal from Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Thursday morning (2nd. May) arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.00am followed by burial in Palmerstown cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to NCBI.

James (Jimmy) Galvin, Lahardan, Portlaw, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, May 1, at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society.