Waterford deaths and funerals - April 30

Jacqui Lucas, Dooradoyle, Limerick / Cappoquin, Waterford

Memorial Service will take place for Jacqui in Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home, Cappoquin on Saturday, 4th May 2019, at 2.00pm.

Maurice A. Tierney, Caherbrack, Ballinamult, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at Drohan's Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Monday (29th April) from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass in St. Augustine's Church, Abbeyside on Tuesday (April 30th) at 11:00 a.m. Private cremation to follow. No flowers please - consider planting a tree or making a donation to the Native Woodland Trust. (www.nativewoodlandtrust.ie), Peter McVerry Trust or Concern.

Leonard (Lenny) O’Neill (Junior), Lynwood, Ashley Court, Waterford City, Waterford

Removal on Tuesday, 30th April, at 10.30am to The Holy Family Church, Luke Wadding Street for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in The Star of The Sea Cemetery, Duncannon, Co. Wexford. Family flowers only please: donations if desired to Waterford Marine Search and Rescue and Waterford City River Rescue.

Lilly O'Keeffe (née Long), 1 St. Anne’s Terrace, Mooncoin, Kilkenny / Waterford

Reposing on Monday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 4.00pm with prayers at 7.00pm, followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.00am. Burial after in the old cemetery Mooncoin.

Johnny Elliott, 203 Larchville, Waterford City, Waterford / Passage East, Waterford

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday (May 1) from 7.00pm with prayers at 9.00pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday (May 2) at 12.00 noon in Crooke Church, Passage East, Co. Waterford followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner, Waterford.

Mary Smyth (née Flynn), Celbridge, Kildare / Dungarvan, Waterford

Removal from Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Thursday morning (2nd. May) arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.00am followed by burial in Palmerstown cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to NCBI.

James (Jimmy) Galvin, Lahardan, Portlaw, Waterford

Jimmy will be reposing in Mooncoin Residential Care Centre tomorrow, Tuesday evening, April 30th, from 4pm with removal at 6pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Portlaw. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, May 1st, at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society.