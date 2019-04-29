Waterford deaths and funerals - April 29

Jacqui Lucas, Dooradoyle, Limerick / Cappoquin, Waterford

Memorial Service will take place for Jacqui in Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home, Cappoquin on Saturday, 4th May 2019, at 2.00pm.

Maurice A. Tierney, Caherbrack, Ballinamult, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at Drohan's Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Monday (29th April) from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass in St. Augustine's Church, Abbeyside on Tuesday (April 30th) at 11:00 a.m. Private cremation to follow. No flowers please - consider planting a tree or making a donation to the Native Woodland Trust. (www.nativewoodlandtrust.ie), Peter McVerry Trust or Concern.

Patricia Organ (née Gorey), 11, Glendine Drive, Seapark, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Waterford / Lismore, Waterford

Cremation Service at 2pm on Monday afternoon, 29th April, at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, County Cork.

Tommy McGuire, Ballytruckle, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Monday, 29th April, at 10am. Burial afterwards in Carbally New Cemetery.

RAYMOND (RAY) HALLEY, Brownstown Head, Dunmore East, Waterford

Reposing at his residence on Sunday from 5pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon in Our Lady's Church, Carbally followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Leonard (Lenny) O’Neill (Junior), Lynwood, Ashley Court, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford on Monday, 29th April, from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday, 30th April, at 10.30am to The Holy Family Church, Luke Wadding Street for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in The Star of The Sea Cemetery, Duncannon, Co. Wexford. Family flowers only please: donations if desired to Waterford Marine Search and Rescue and Waterford City River Rescue.

Lilly O'Keeffe (née Long), 1 St. Anne’s Terrace, Mooncoin, Kilkenny / Waterford

Reposing on Monday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 4.00pm with prayers at 7.00pm, followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.00am. Burial after in the old cemetery Mooncoin.

Johnny Elliott, 203 Larchville, Waterford City, Waterford / Passage East, Waterford

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday (May 1) from 7.00pm with prayers at 9.00pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday (May 2) at 12.00 noon in Crooke Church, Passage East, Co. Waterford followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner, Waterford.