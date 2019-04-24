Waterford deaths and funerals - April 25

David Mullane, Crescent Drive, Hillview & formerly of The German Road, St. John’s Park, Waterford City, Waterford

Removal on Thursday morning, April 25 to the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial immediately afterwards in St. Otteran's Cemetery, Ballinaneeshagh. House Private on Thursday morning.

Laurence (Larry) Leacy, Ballyeden, Rosbercon, New Ross, Kilkenny / New Ross, Wexford / Waterford

Funeral to arrive at The Church Of The Assumption Rosbercon on Thursday, 25th April, for 12 noon Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Martin Long, Doyle Street, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Thursday (April 25th) from 5.00pm followed by removal at 6.00pm to Ballybricken Church. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon followed by burial in Kilbarry Cemetery.

Chrissie Flynn (née Kennedy), Willow Terrace, Lisduggan, Waterford / Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home on Friday (April 26th) from 5.00pm followed by removal at 6.00pm to St. Paul's Church, Lisduggan. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.00am followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery.