Waterford deaths and funerals - April 24

Bill McLaughlin, Green Street, Cappoquin, Waterford

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home, Cappoquin, on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm, followed by removal at 7.00pm to St. Mary’s Church, Cappoquin. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11.00am, followed by burial in St. Declan’s Cemetery, Cappoquin.

Peter Ferncombe, Caseyville, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing on Tuesday afternoon, 23rd April, from 4 p.m. with removal at 6.30 p.m. to St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning, 24th April, at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society.

Pat O'Sullivan, Blenheim Lodge, Halfway House & former President & Chairman of Ballygunner GAA, Halfway House, Waterford

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday (April 23rd) from 4.00pm until 8.00pm. Requiem mass on Wednesday (April 24th) at 1.00pm in St. Mary's Church, Ballygunner followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House Private on Wednesday morning. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Waterford Hospice or the Solas Centre.

David Mullane, Crescent Drive, Hillview & formerly of The German Road, St. John’s Park, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at his Sister Sharon’s house, 1 The German Road on Wednesday, April 24 from 5pm until 8pm with Prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning, April 25 to the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial immediately afterwards in St. Otteran's Cemetery, Ballinaneeshagh. House Private on Thursday morning.

Laurence (Larry) Leacy, Ballyeden, Rosbercon, New Ross, Kilkenny / New Ross, Wexford / Waterford

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home The Old Rectory Rosbercon, New Ross from 3pm tomorrow Wednesday, 24th April, concluding with rosary at 8pm. Funeral to arrive at The Church Of The Assumption Rosbercon on Thursday, 25th April, for 12 noon Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.